The sentencing hearing for former Walla Walla businessman Mark Gilbert, who pleaded guilty to fraud earlier this year, has been delayed again.
The former owner of multiple vehicle dealerships in eastern Washington is now scheduled to be sentenced at 11 a.m. Oct. 13 at the U.S. District Court’s Spokane courthouse, court staff confirmed to the Union-Bulletin.
Gilbert pleaded guilty April 20 of this year to fraud, a Class A misdemeanor, in connection with a 2014 home purchase in Hawaii.
He was originally scheduled to be sentenced July 28. The hearing was then delayed to Sept. 8 before being rescheduled a second time.
Delays in the case are nothing new.
A federal grand jury indicted Gilbert in November 2017, after hearing evidence presented by the U.S. Attorney’s office alleging he made false statements for a $745,000 loan to purchase the Hawaii home.
Over the next four and a half years, the case was delayed several times due to illness and the COVID-19 pandemic before Gilbert finally pleaded guilty.
Gilbert owned a chain of auto dealerships in Washington, Idaho and Oregon, including locations in Walla Walla, College Place and Milton-Freewater.
Charges of bank fraud, making a false declaration in relation to a bankruptcy case and two counts of aggravated identity theft were dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea to fraud.
