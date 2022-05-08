Sentencing has been delayed until June 15 for a Walla Walla man who pleaded guilty in March to a sex crime with a minor.
The sentencing hearing for Timothy L. Palmer, 63, was originally scheduled for May 2, but at the request of the state, Judge Brandon L. Johnson pushed it back.
The delay is so the family of the victim can attend the hearing, Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney James Nagle told the U-B.
Palmer’s guilty plea is to a Class B felony, for which the maximum sentence is 10 years in prison.
However, the standard sentencing range for this crime involving a defendant without a criminal record is 12-14 months, according to court documents.
Palmer pleaded guilty to the charge in exchange for having 14 child-pornography charges against him dropped, according to court documents.
