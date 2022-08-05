A woman accused of providing assistance to her husband, who is accused of multiple sex crimes against children he and wife both know, made her first appearance in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Thursday, Aug. 4.
Tamara L. Delarosa, 53, is charged with first-degree rendering criminal assistance, a Class B felony, and witness tampering, a Class C felony.
Delarosa and her husband, Jesus C. Delarosa, 56, were arrested July 13 by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office in Brownsville, Texas, on Walla Walla County warrants and charges.
At Tamara Delarosa’s hearing Thursday, Judge M. Scott Wolfram set her bail at $150,000 with no options for a reduced cash equivalent.
If released, she has been ordered to have no contact with others involved in the case, including her husband.
Her arraignment is set for Aug. 15.
Jesus Delarosa is charged with three counts of indecent liberties with forcible compulsion, second-degree child molestation, third-degree child rape and three counts of third-degree child molestation.
According to the affidavit of the investigating officer, Jesus Delarosa is accused of sexually abusing four children between the ages of 11 and 17. The abuse of each child began at no older than age 15.
He knew all four victims, according to court documents.
The abuse allegedly occurred in front of Tamara Delarosa, who is accused of helping her husband threaten harm against the children if they reported the abuse, according to the arrest document.
The alleged abuse occurred between 2004 and 2016.
Jesus Delarosa had his first court appearance in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Thursday, July 28, where his bail was set at $500,000.
He was no longer listed on the Walla Walla County Jail roster as of Aug. 5.
His arraignment is set for Aug. 8.