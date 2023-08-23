In today's Safety Log, a stolen vehicle was recovered in Walla Walla.
Walla Walla Police Department
Aug. 19
9 p.m. — Assault, 200 block Barista Drive.
12:47 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, 1800 block Whitman Street.
11:43 a.m. — Protection order violation, 1900 block South Third Street.
7:43 a.m. — Criminal trespass, Sprague Avenue. A suspect was cited for camping in Jefferson Park.
6:59 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 1100 block West Rees Avenue.
Aug. 18
4:49 p.m. — Recovered vehicle, 200 block East Rose Street. A stolen vehicle was recovered by the WWPD’s Career Criminal Apprehension Team.
11:30 a.m. — Drug violation, Sprague Avenue. A suspect was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
Aug. 17
6:35 p.m.— Criminal mischief, Second Avenue.
1:12 p.m. — Theft, South Ninth Avenue.
20:37 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 1400 block Plaza Way.
Aug. 16
8:29 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Frankland and Withva streets. The arrest was made by the WWPD’s Career Criminal Apprehension Team.
4:27 p.m. — Theft, East Alder Street.
3:46 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block South Fifth Avenue.
1:57 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 2300 block Eastgate Street.
12:13 p.m. — Theft, Boyer Street.
Aug. 15
12:25 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Howard Street.
Aug. 14
2:08 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 800 block South Second Avenue.
Aug. 13
7:30 p.m. — Theft, South Park Street.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Aug. 21
11:14 p.m. — Domestic assault, 100 block Southeast Ninth Avenue. A man was arrested.
