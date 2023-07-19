An assault on Main Street in Walla Walla highlights today’s Safety Log.

Walla Walla Police Department

July 18

3:58 a.m. — Robbery, South Ninth Avenue.

July 16

3:59 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 12th Avenue and Rose Street. A man was arrested.

July 15

7:19 p.m. — Assault, 100 block West Main Street.

Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office

July 9

2:39 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1600 block Plaza Way, Walla Walla. A man was arrested.

7:49 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 600 block West Birch Street, Walla Walla. A man was arrested.

July 8

11:46 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 800 block Gose Street, west of Walla Walla. A man was arrested on multiple warrants.

July 7

11:43 a.m. — Theft, Plaza Way, Walla Walla.

Milton-Freewater Police Department

July 17

1:03 p.m. — Trespass, 100 block South Main Street. A man was arrested.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

July 17

11:54 p.m. — Disturbance, West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.

2:32 p.m. — Trespass, Pine Creek Road, Weston.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment