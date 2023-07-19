An assault on Main Street in Walla Walla highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
July 18
3:58 a.m. — Robbery, South Ninth Avenue.
July 16
3:59 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 12th Avenue and Rose Street. A man was arrested.
July 15
7:19 p.m. — Assault, 100 block West Main Street.
Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office
July 9
2:39 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1600 block Plaza Way, Walla Walla. A man was arrested.
7:49 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 600 block West Birch Street, Walla Walla. A man was arrested.
July 8
11:46 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 800 block Gose Street, west of Walla Walla. A man was arrested on multiple warrants.
July 7
11:43 a.m. — Theft, Plaza Way, Walla Walla.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
July 17
1:03 p.m. — Trespass, 100 block South Main Street. A man was arrested.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
July 17
11:54 p.m. — Disturbance, West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.
2:32 p.m. — Trespass, Pine Creek Road, Weston.
