A woman trying to bring drugs into prison highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Feb. 15
1:25 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block West Sumach Street.
Feb. 13
10:34 — Drug offense, 1300 block, North 13th Avenue. A woman allegedly attempted to bring drugs into the Washington State Penitentiary during a scheduled visit. She was not successful.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 15
7:25 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, East College Street, Weston.
6:06 p.m. — Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.
2:54 p.m. — Assault, North Fifth Street, Athena.
