In today’s Safety Log, a woman allegedly decided to mail drugs out of state. She was not successful.
Walla Walla Police Department
Dec. 13
5:12 p.m. — Harassment, 500 block Locust Street.
4:38 p.m. — Theft. 1900 block Walla Walla Avenue.
1:36 p.m. — Mail violation, Plaza Way. A woman attempted to mail drugs to the state of Virginia.
Dec. 12
11:37 a.m. — Harassment, North Blue Street.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Dec. 13
4:08 a.m. — Warrant arrest. 400 block North Columbia Street.
Umatilla County Sheriff's Office
Dec. 13
3:51 p.m. — Harassment, Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.