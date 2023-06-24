A woman allegedly aiming a gun at her sister’s boyfriend highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
June 22
9:34 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 500 block North Wilbur Avenue.
1:11 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Boyer Avenue.
11:52 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 1700 block Highland Road. A man was arrested on a Department of Corrections felony warrant and a Walla Walla County misdemeanor warrant.
9:50 a.m. — Domestic disturbance, Rocky Road.
8:57 a.m. — Criminal mischief, West Maple Street.
1:19 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 2300 block Eastgate Street.
June 21
4:24 p.m. — Criminal mischief, West Rees Avenue.
1:34 p.m. — Warrant arrest, West Poplar Street. A man was arrested on a Walla Walla County felony warrant.
1:33 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 1500 block East Alder Street.
June 20
8:12 p.m. — Assault, West Alder Street. A woman allegedly aimed a gun at her sister’s boyfriend.
June 19
12:59 p.m. — Criminal mischief, South Ninth Avenue. Spray paint found on sidewalk.
June 17
1:16 a.m. — Warrant arrest, South Division Street. A woman was arrested on a Department of Corrections warrant.
6:40 p.m. — Eluding, Malcom Street.
June 14
11:49 a.m. — Assault, North Seventh Avenue.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
June 22
10:07 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 00 block Frontage Road, south of College Place.
June 15
9:56 a.m. — Protection order violation, 5300 block Russell Creek Road, southeast of Walla Walla.
June 14
1:16 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block West Rose Street, Walla Walla.
8:48 a.m. — Burglary, 300 block Ringhoff Road, Burbank.
June 11
12:38 p.m. — Collision, 200 block Coyote Loop, Prescott.
June 10
11:03 a.m. — Protection order violation, 300 block West Seventh Avenue, Waitsburg.
June 6
9:10 a.m. — Theft, 1400 block Dent Road, Waitsburg.
June 5
9:17 a.m. — Marine violation, 400 block Hood Park Road, Burbank.
May 31
10:41 a.m. — Fraud, 4200 block Old Milton Highway, south of Walla Walla.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
June 21
3:27 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block South Main Street. A woman was arrested on a Milton-Freewater city warrant for failure to appear.
June 20
3:41 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 500 block North Elizabeth Street. A man was arrested on an Oregon Parole Board warrant.
10:59 a.m. —Warrant arrest, 1200 block South Mill Street. A man was arrested on two Umatilla County warrants for failure to appear.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
June 22
5:30 p.m. — Trespass, Sunquist Road, Milton-Freewater.
June 21
6:53 p.m. —Trespass, West Lincoln Street, Athena.
3:08 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Grant Road, Milton-Freewater.
2:53 p.m. — Fraud, Schubert Road, Milton-Freewater. Someone cashed a check that did not belong to them.
2:41 p.m. — Theft, Don Carlo Way, Milton-Freewater.
2:21 p.m. — Burglary, Phillips Road, Milton-Freewater.
9:42 a.m. — Burglary, County Road, Milton-Freewater.
7:39 a.m. — Trespass, Highway 332 and Yellow Jacket Road, Milton-Freewater.
Walla Walla Fire Department
June 22
1:25 a.m. — Grassfire, U.S. 12 and Second Avenue.
June 20
9:26 a.m. — Smoke seen from U.S. 12 at milepost 334.
6:39 a.m. — Animal crisis, 1700 block Fairway drive. Eight baby ducks fell down a storm drain.
Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 (Rural Walla Walla)
June 22
12:45 p.m. — Fire, Wood Road, Prescott.
3 p.m. — Wildfire, 2700 block, Braden Ranch Road, West of Touchet. Department assisted another district.
June 19
6:16 p.m. — Natural cover fire, Stovall and Last Chance roads.
June 18
7:38 p.m. — Power line down, Alvarado Terrace.
