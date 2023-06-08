A weird note left at a home highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
June 6
7:25 p.m. — Theft, 700 block South Ninth Avenue. A shopping cart was stolen.
6:39 p.m. — Protection order violation, Palouse Street.
6:16 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Myra Road and Whitman Drive.
4:47 p.m. — Assault, 700 block North Sixth Avenue.
10:57 p.m. — Liquor violation, Whitman Street. Occurred at Pioneer Park near Whitman Street.
June 5
9:17 p.m. — Protection order violation, 1000 block West Chestnut Street.
8:34 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Boyer Avenue and Cascade Drive. A vehicle was vandalized.
7:00 p.m. — Stalking, Third Avenue. A woman reported receiving strange notes left by an unknown person at her house.
6:07 p.m. — Theft, 900 block Ninth Avenue.
5:32 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Sumach Street. A suspect was arrested in an investigation of a package theft.
5:10 p.m. — Theft, 500 block East Sumach Street.
4:17 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 13th Avenue.
3:13 p.m. — Trespass, 300 block Second Avenue.
1:51 p.m. — 900 block South Ninth Avenue.
7:52 a.m. — Indecent exposure, Poplar Street. A suspect was arrested.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
June 5
9:17 p.m. — DUI, Garrison Street and South Tausick Way, Walla Walla. A woman was arrested.
June 4
5:12 p.m. — Protection order violation, 300 block West Eighth Avenue, Waitsburg.
June 2
4:42 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 00 block Birch Street, Burbank. A man was arrested.
May 31
9:12 p.m. — Warrant arrest, U.S. 12, Burbank. A man was arrested on multiple warrants.
May 27
9:37 a.m. — Warrant arrests, 200 block Wheatland Drive, Waitsburg. A man and a woman were arrested.
Umatilla County Sheriff's Office
June 6
7:39 p.m. — Trespass, Chuckhole Lane, Milton-Freewater.
