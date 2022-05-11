Theft and vehicle prowls kept Walla Walla Valley law enforcement busy in this recent edition of the safety log.
Walla Walla Police Department
May 10:
4:18 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, between Tukannon Street and Sumach Street.
3:43 p.m. — Animal bite, 100 block Malcom Street. A person was bitten by a dog.
1:28 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 200 block Fulton Street.
May 9:
10:55 p.m. — Warrant service, 1300 block Rees and 13th avenues. A woman was arrested on a warrant and for resisting arrest.
8:33 p.m. — Theft, 00 block West Alder Street. Report of lost debit card used to buy groceries at Safeway.
5:16 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block West Poplar Street. A man and a woman were arrested during a shoplifting investigation.
3:45 p.m. — Warrant service, 300 block North Bellevue Avenue.
10:04 a.m. — Online fraud, 800 block Boyer Avenue.
8:28 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block Kenwood Street.
6:14 a.m. — Harassment and threats, 900 block Ninth Avenue. An employee of Grocery Outlet threatened to turn the store into a bloodbath.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
May 9:
8:38 a.m. — Fraud and identity theft, 1000 block Abbott Road.
Milton-Freewater Police DepartmentMay 9:
4:28 p.m. — Theft, 00 block Northeast 11th Avenue. A resident reported someone had stolen license plates from carport.
6:04 a.m. — Burglary, 400 block Northwest Second Avenue. An employee reported a stolen work truck, trailer, lawn mowers and landscaping tools overnight. Surveillance video was obtained.
College Place Police Department
May 9:
3:25 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, intersection of C Street and Myra Road. No injuries reported.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
May 10:
4:16 p.m. — Trespassing, Price Computer LLC, Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
8:46 a.m. — Graffiti, intersection of Milton Cemetery and Grant roads in Milton-Freewater.
7:30 a.m. — Theft, South Fifth Street in Athena.
May 9
3:07 p.m. — Dog complaint, Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
1:09 p.m. — Criminal mischief, AW Truck and Auto Repair, Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
11:26 a.m. — Theft of catalytic converter, Prunedale Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:05 a.m. — Graffiti, East Main Street, Weston.
