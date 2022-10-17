Weather Alert

...COOL AND WET FALL-LIKE CONDITIONS ARRIVE THIS WEEKEND... A change in the weather pattern is expected later this week as a strong frontal system brings colder temperatures, breezy winds, and high elevation snow to the area. Mountainous regions will experience the first snowflakes of the season. Snow levels will drop between 3000-4000 feet Saturday night into Sunday morning. A cooling trend will continue through the remainder of the weekend, with overnight lows reaching the freezing mark through Central Oregon. Now is the time to prepare for more typical late-October conditions.