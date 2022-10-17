In today’s Safety Log, Walla Walla police officers responded to a shoplifting report only to find the suspect had an active warrant.
Walla Walla Police Department
Oct. 16
1:05 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block North Sixth Avenue.
Oct. 15
3:09 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 1700 block Center Street.
12:30 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 900 block West Chestnut Street.
Oct. 14
10:13 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 2500 block Isaacs Avenue.
4:37 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Army and Wainwright drives.
Oct. 12
4:07 a.m. — Theft, 100 block South Ninth Avenue.
Oct. 11
6:38 p.m. — Theft, 800 block Boulder Street.
Oct. 3
10:39 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 2000 block Isaacs Avenue. Officers responded to a report of a shoplifter. When they arrived, the suspect had an active warrant and was arrested.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Oct. 16
6:58 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision, 1200 block Chestnut Street. A driver reported that a “small red car” ran into the back of their Dodge Ram truck and fled the scene.
Oct. 15
5:08 p.m. — Trespass, 700 block South Mill Street.
