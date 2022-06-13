The police departments in Walla Walla and Milton-Freewater combined for eight warrant arrests over the weekend. Find out more in today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
June 12
4:51 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 200 block North Roosevelt Street.
8:38 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 700 block Silverstone Drive.
June 11
9:33 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1000 block Alvarado Terrace. Gasoline was stolen.
7:39 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Fifth Avenue and Rose Street.
4:22 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block West Main Street.
1:43 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Isaacs Avenue and White Street.
10:04 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block Abadie Street.
1:14 a.m. — Criminal trespass, 1500 block Isaacs Avenue.
June 10
8:26 p.m. — Assault, 2000 block Isaacs Avenue.
7 55 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1500 block Walla Walla Avenue.
4:54 p.m. — Theft, 600 block West Alder Street.
3:05 p.m. — Burglary, 300 block North Second Avenue.
10:48 a.m. — Fraud, 1600 block Penny Lane.
10:12 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 200 block North Third Street.
9:32 a.m. — Theft, 2200 block Isaacs Avenue.
June 9
4:42 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1900 block J Street.
4:16 p.m. — Warrant arrest, First Avenue and Chestnut Street.
College Place Police Department
June 11
4:25 a.m. — Collision, 500 block Southeast Date Avenue. A vehicle struck a parked vehicle and did not pull over until driving for more than a block. The driver was cited. No one was hurt.
June 10
10:42 p.m. — Collision, 500 block Sixth Street. A vehicle struck a parked car. The driver was cited. No one was hurt.
4:29 p.m. — Collision, Lamperti Street and Meadowbrook Boulevard. Two vehicles were involved. No one was hurt.
7:14 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 1700 block. Southeast Meadowbrook Boulevard. Police have no suspects.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
June 12
10:33 a.m. — Assault, 300 block West Alder Street, Walla Walla. An inmate at the Walla Walla County Jail allegedly spit in the face of a corrections officer.
2:33 a.m. — DUI, 100 block u.S. Highway 730, Wallula.
June 11.
1:04 a.m. — DUI, 1500 block Isaacs Avenue, Walla Walla.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
June 11
11:34 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 900 block South Main Street.
June 10
7:35 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block West Broadway.
4:16 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block Northeast Fifth Avenue.
9:45 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 00 block Northeast Eighth Avenue. Graffiti reported in Freewater Park’s men’s restroom.
3:04 a.m. — Hit and run, 700 block Robbins Street. A suspect was arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.