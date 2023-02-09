Counterfeit money spent in Walla Walla highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Feb. 5
3:22 p.m. — Forgery, 100 block South Ninth Avenue. Suspect passed a counterfeit bill.
2:23 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Second Avenue and Rose Street.
1:51 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, 600 block Cardinal Drive.
6:36 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 300 block North Second Avenue.
12:08 a.m. — Assault, 1000 block Isaacs Avenue.
Feb. 4
12:11 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block North Spokane Street.
10:04 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, East Birch Street. Police report the vehicle prowled was unlocked.
3:33 a.m. — Theft, 100 block South Ninth Avenue.
1:27 a.m. — Harassment, 1000 block South Second Avenue.
10:10 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block South Ninth Avenue.
Feb. 3
7:50 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 1400 block Francis Avenue.
12:50 p.m. — Vehicle theft 100 block East Maple Street.
11:45 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Delaware Avenue. A sign was spray painted.
10:56 a.m. — Theft, South Second Avenue.
10:04 a.m. — Trespass, South Fourth Avenue.
8:10 a.m. — Burglary, 00 block North Touchet Street.
College Place Police Department
Feb. 7
5:44 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision, Larch Avenue and Fourth Street. Two vehicles collided in an intersection. One left the scene.
Feb. 6
7:06 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 300 block Southeast Valley Drive. Graffiti found on brick wall.
Feb. 3
1:31 p.m. — Theft, 200 block Northeast Rose Street. A package was stolen from a front porch.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Feb. 7
2:38 a.m. — Burglary, 600 block Main Street. Officers responded to an alarm at a business. When they arrived, they found the business had been burglarized, and that the suspects dropped a large amount of what they were steeling as they rushed to get away.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 8
2:33 a.m. — Theft, North Broad Street, Weston.
Feb. 7
10:02 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, North Elizabeth Street, Milton-Freewater.
Feb. 6
9:59 a.m. — Theft, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
2:24 a.m. — Drunken driver, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
Feb. 5
5:56 p.m. — Burglary, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
2:54 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Powerline Road and Birch Creek Road.
Feb. 4
4:35 p.m. — Burglary, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
2:43 p.m. — Disturbance, Highway 11. Milton-Freewater.
1:25 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, South Broad Street, Weston.
