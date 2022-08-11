Walla Walla police seize a dirt bike after discovering its vehicle identification number was altered.
Walla Walla Police Department
Aug. 1011:36 a.m. — Seized vehicle, Oak and Tukannon streets. An officer conducted a traffic stop on someone riding a dirt bike. The officer discovered the VIN number had been altered and seized the vehicle for further investigation.
10:12 a.m. — Trespassing, 100 block East Poplar Street.
7:06 a.m. — Theft, 00 block South Division Street.
5:27 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 500 block Alder Street.
1:19 a.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block Isaacs Avenue. Employees of a gas station called to report a person banned from the store was back. When police arrived, the person was gone. However, the suspect was found later and arrested.
Aug. 9
5:25 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Pine Street and Sixth Avenue. A man was arrested on a Department of Corrections warrant.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Aug. 10
9:58 a.m. — Trespassing, 300 block North Main Street. The suspect also was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 85:50 a.m. — Stolen vehicle recovered, milepost 315 on U.S. Highway 12.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 10
8:15 p.m. — Disturbance, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
