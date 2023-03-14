Two trespassing incidents at the Marcus Whitman Hotel and Conference Center highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
March 13
1:12 a.m. — Trespass, 00 block West Rose Street. A person who had trespassed at the Marcus Whitman Hotel and Conference Center returned to the property and was arrested.
12:59 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 700 block South Ninth Avenue. A window of a business was broken.
March 12
6:58 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Second Avenue and Chestnut Street. A vehicle was damaged.
March 11
9:16 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Third Avenue and Oak Street.
11:52 a.m. — Warrant arrest, East Moore Street.
March 10
7:34 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block West Poplar Street.
7:03 p.m. — Trespass, 00 block, West Rose Street. A man who previously trespassed at the Marcus Whitman Hotel and Conference Center returned to the property and was arrested.
1:51 a.m. — Vehicle theft, Wellington Avenue.
Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office
March 11
5:52 p.m. — Assault, 300 block, Whitman Mission Road.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
March 12
3:05 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 1000 block Jacquelyn Street.
March 11
3:33 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 100 block Northwest Eighth Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.