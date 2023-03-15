A rock thrown through a vehicle window in Walla Walla highlights today’s Safety Log.

Walla Walla Police Department

March 13

1:12 p.m. — Trespass, 00 block West Rose Street. A person who had previously been cited for trespass was arrested after returning to the property.

March 12

10:27 p.m. — Criminal mischief, South 12th Avenue. Someone threw a rock through a vehicle window.

6:58 p.m. — Criminal mischief, East Chestnut Street. Someone threw an object at a vehicle, damaging it.

1:48 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 1000 block Highland Drive.

March 11

10:28 p.m. — Protection order violation, 1600 block Evergreen Street.

7:18 p.m. — Theft, South Third Avenue. Clothing was stolen.

7:07 p.m. — Theft, West poplar Street.

12:56 a.m. — Harassment, West Poplar Street.

March 10

11:51 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 200 block North Spokane Street.

6:43 p.m. — Theft, East Rose Street.

4:51 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Second Avenue and State Route 12. An unknown person shot airsoft rounds at a vehicle.

March 9

11:39 p.m. — Burglary, 400 block North Division Street.

7:06 p.m. — Theft, East Chestnut Street.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

March 14

3:56 a.m. — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, East Main Street, Athena.

March 13

9:43 a.m. — Trespass, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater. Occurred at Ranch and Home store.

9:31 a.m. — Restraining order violation, East Currant Street, Athena.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

Tags

Reporter

Jeremy covers courts, public safety and education for the Union-Bulletin. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2019 with a degree in journalism. He pursued a career in journalism in his 30s because he feels real, dependable news is important now more than ever. He aims to shine a light on both the good and bad that happens in the Valley. He is a big fan of all the EWU sports teams. Jeremy grew up in California but has lived in eastern Washington since 2001. When he’s not working, Jeremy loves spending time with his wife, Hanna, and their Goldendoodle, Nala. Follow Jeremy on Twitter @ub_jeremy.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment