A rock thrown through a vehicle window in Walla Walla highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
March 13
1:12 p.m. — Trespass, 00 block West Rose Street. A person who had previously been cited for trespass was arrested after returning to the property.
March 12
10:27 p.m. — Criminal mischief, South 12th Avenue. Someone threw a rock through a vehicle window.
6:58 p.m. — Criminal mischief, East Chestnut Street. Someone threw an object at a vehicle, damaging it.
1:48 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 1000 block Highland Drive.
March 11
10:28 p.m. — Protection order violation, 1600 block Evergreen Street.
7:18 p.m. — Theft, South Third Avenue. Clothing was stolen.
7:07 p.m. — Theft, West poplar Street.
12:56 a.m. — Harassment, West Poplar Street.
March 10
11:51 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 200 block North Spokane Street.
6:43 p.m. — Theft, East Rose Street.
4:51 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Second Avenue and State Route 12. An unknown person shot airsoft rounds at a vehicle.
March 9
11:39 p.m. — Burglary, 400 block North Division Street.
7:06 p.m. — Theft, East Chestnut Street.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
March 14
3:56 a.m. — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, East Main Street, Athena.
March 13
9:43 a.m. — Trespass, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater. Occurred at Ranch and Home store.
9:31 a.m. — Restraining order violation, East Currant Street, Athena.
