A recovered stolen vehicle in Walla Walla highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
May 2
8:16 a.m. — Recovered property, 700 block East Chestnut Street. A stolen vehicle was recovered.
April 26
10:41 a.m. — Burglary, 400 block South Seventh Avenue.
College Place Police Department
May 3
4:50 p.m. — Collision, Larch Avenue and Whitman Drive. Two vehicles involved; no injuries.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
May 3
11:39 a.m. — Theft, 00 block Northeast 15th Avenue.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
May 3
7:15 p.m. — Trespass, Humbert Lane, Milton-Freewater. Deputies were unable to locate the suspect.
1:07 p.m. — Theft, South Main Street, Milton-Freewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.