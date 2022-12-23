For the second time this week, the Walla Walla Police Department's Career Criminal Apprehension Team recovered a stolen vehicle.
Walla Walla Police Department
Dec. 21
7:57 p.m. — Theft, Twin Creek Lane.
1:51 p.m. — Found firearm, West Main Street. A business turned a gun left behind by a customer into police.
11:53 a.m. — Found vehicle, Seventh Avenue. A stolen vehicle was recovered by the Walla Walla Police Department's Career Criminal Apprehension Team.
Dec. 20
7:49 p.m. — Assault, 1400 block Francis Avenue.
5 23 p.m. — Theft 500 block East Main Street.
3:52 p.m. — Drugs offense, 100 block North Tausick Way.
2:49 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block Newell Street.
10:27 a.m. — Fraud, 300 block School Avenue.
7:07 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 300 block South Ninth Street.
Dec. 19
8:17 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 2000 block Melrose Street.
