In today's Safety Log, a stolen chainsaw found its way back to its rightful owner.
Walla Walla Police Department
Jan. 30
8:58 p.m. — Assault, 800 block Pleasant Street.
6:38 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Fourth Avenue and Birch Street.
5:08 p.m. — Assault, 900 block East Isaacs Avenue.
2:54 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 100 block South Clinton Street. A vehicle was damaged.
1:13 p.m. — Recovered property, West Main Street. What started as a call for “suspicious activity,” ended with a stolen chainsaw being recovered by police and returned to its owner.
11:55 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 2000 block Cookerly Drive. A residence window was broken.
2:56 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 700 block Spring Street.
Jan. 29
4:00 p.m. — Protection order violation, North Fifth Avenue.
11:02 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1900 block Melrose Street.
10:21 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 600 block Wellington Avenue.
3:01 a.m. — Assault, 1800 block East Alder.
Jan. 28
9:18 p.m. — Burglary, 1000 block East Alder Street. A suspect was arrested.
6:41 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 400 block South First Avenue. A window was broken.
11:10 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Olive Street.
9:02 a.m. — Theft, Eagan Street.
8:20 a.m. — Burglary, 700 block West Rees Avenue.
2:11 a.m. — Fight, 1700 block Isaacs Avenue.
Jan. 27
8:13 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block Plaza Way.
5:31 p.m. — Eluding, State Route 125.
4:35 p.m. — Theft, 700 block East Alder Street.
3:43 p.m. — Theft, 00 block East Alder Street. A bike was stolen.
12:40 p.m. — Warrant arrest, North Second Avenue.
