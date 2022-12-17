A warrant arrest highlights today’s edition of the Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Dec. 15
12:25 p.m. — Harassment, 1000 block Whitman Street.
Dec. 14
1:28 p.m. —Warrant arrest 1300 block West Pine Street.
12:32 p.m. — Fraud, 1200 block Grant Street.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 15
3:32 p.m. — Burglary, Fifth Street, Athena.
