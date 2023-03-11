Several warrant arrests during the past few days highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
March 9
11:54 a.m. — Theft, South Ninth Avenue.
5:55 a.m. — Warrant arrest. 400 block West Poplar Street.
March 8
3:34 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 3700 block Old Milton Highway. Suspect arrested on felony DOC warrant.
8:10 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, Melrose Street.
March 4
8:10 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 500 block West Main Street.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
March 9
7:42 p.m. — Trespass, West Sherman Street, Athena.
