Today’s Safety Log includes a theft, a protection order violation and a warrant arrest.
Walla Walla Police Department
Feb. 14
7:57 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block West Poplar Street.
4:23 p.m. — Warrant arrest. 900 block South Ninth Avenue.
12:44 p.m. — Fraud, Dresden Court.
12:41 p.m. — Trespass, South Ninth Avenue. A man was arrested.
9:15 a.m. — Protection order violation, Aubin Road. A woman was arrested.
Feb. 13
4:15 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 400 block West Pine Street.
3:30 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block West Poplar Street.
12:40 p.m. — Burglary, 200 block West Cherry Street.
8:44 a.m. — Burglary, 1100 block East Alder Street.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 14
7:10 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Ferndale Road, Milton-Freewater.
