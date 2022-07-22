Two warrant arrests by the Walla Walla Police Department highlight today’s Safety Log.

Walla Walla Police Department

July 21

3:04 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block Prospect Avenue.

2:27 p.m. – Warrant arrest, 800 block West Main Street.

July 20

5:40 a.m. — Theft, 300 block East Main Street.

July 18

5:00 a.m. — Harassment, 1100 block Francis Avenue.

July 15

6:23 a.m. — Burglary, South Second Avenue.

Milton-Freewater Police Department

July 21

9:59 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 200 block South Elizabeth Street. An arrest was made.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

July 21

8:04 p.m. — Shots fired, West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater. Deputies were unable to find the incident.

4:23 p.m. — Theft, Prunedale Road, Milton-Freewater.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

