Two warrant arrests by the Walla Walla Police Department highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
July 21
3:04 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block Prospect Avenue.
2:27 p.m. – Warrant arrest, 800 block West Main Street.
July 20
5:40 a.m. — Theft, 300 block East Main Street.
July 18
5:00 a.m. — Harassment, 1100 block Francis Avenue.
July 15
6:23 a.m. — Burglary, South Second Avenue.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
July 21
9:59 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 200 block South Elizabeth Street. An arrest was made.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
July 21
8:04 p.m. — Shots fired, West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater. Deputies were unable to find the incident.
4:23 p.m. — Theft, Prunedale Road, Milton-Freewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.