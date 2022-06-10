Three warrant arrests in one hour by the Walla Walla Police Department highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
June 9
6:56 p.m. — Ordinance violation, 2100 block Tacoma Street.
4:40 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision, 200 block East Rose Street. A driver struck a vehicle in the Safeway parking lot and fled. Officers located the suspect who was allegedly driving with a suspended license and no insurance.
4:21 p.m. — Protection-order violation, 1300 block North 13th avenue.
2:37 p.m. — Theft, 400 block Chase Avenue. A bicycle was stolen.
7:17 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block Park Street. Multiple people in the area reported prowls.
June 8
9:35 p.m. — Assault, Poplar and Avery streets. An arrest was made.
10:18 a.m. — Warrant arrest, South Fourth Avenue and West Poplar Street.
9:25 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block Chestnut Street.
9:19 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 1300 block North 13th Avenue.
8:04 a.m. — Theft, 800 block North Sixth Avenue.
June 5
12:32 p.m. — Reckless endangerment, 1500 block East Alder Street. A man was arrested for firing a gun.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
June 8
3:19 p.m. — Theft, 900 block Ward Street.
11:14 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block West Orchard Avenue.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
June 9
11:47 a.m. — Fraud, 2030 block Stillwater Avenue.
June 8
1:45 p.m. — Package theft, 200 Shane Porter Road.
June 7
4:52 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 100 Reinken Boulevar
