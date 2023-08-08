Three warrant arrests in Walla Walla before 4 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Aug. 6
4:41 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 700 block West Rees Avenue.
10:33 a.m. — Theft, 400 block East Main Street. A bicycle was stolen.
Aug. 5
8:29 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, 400 block West Chestnut Street.
7:17 p.m. — Theft, 00 block East Rose Street.
3:33 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 1200 block Hobson Street.
11:10 a.m. — Theft, West Chestnut Street.
8:58 a.m. — Theft, 300 block East Main Street.
3:09 a.m. — Warrant arrest, South Ninth Avenue. A woman was arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop.
2:15 a.m. — Warrant arrest, South Ninth Avenue and Malcolm Street.
12:16 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Isaacs Avenue and Roosevelt Street.
Aug. 4
2:19 p.m. — Theft, 2000 block Rainier Street.
8:53 a.m. — Assault, 1900 block Wellington Avenue.
Aug. 3
6:33 p.m. — Burglary, 500 block West Alder Street.
6:25 p.m. — Assault, 500 block Columbia Street.
4:08 p.m. — Burglary, 800 block North Main Street.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Aug. 4
10:45 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block East Broadway Avenue. A man was arrested on Milton-Freewater warrant for failure to appear.
