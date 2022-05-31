Six warrant arrests by the Walla Walla Police Department — including one on a traffic stop — highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
May 29
11:40 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 500 block South Ninth Street.
3:50 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 600 block East Rose Street.
8:55 a.m. — Trespassing, 00 block Main Street.
6:03 a.m. — Assault, Park and Newell streets.
2:06 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block East Chestnut Street.
May 28
9:36 p.m. — Assault, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.
8:04 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Fourth Avenue and Malcolm Street.
7:50 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 700 block Edith Avenue.
3:22 p.m. — Burglary, 300 block South Park Street.
11:04 a.m. — Burglary, 300 block Kenwood Street.
10:39 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 200 block Main Street.
9:49 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 600 block North Wilbur Avenue.
May 27
3 p.m. — Fraud, 1900 block Amelia Street.
1:47 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 1000 block Willow Street. Officers pulled over a vehicle to find the driver had two warrants. The driver was also arrested on suspicion of a protection-order violation.
12:55 a.m. — Assault, 00 block Roosevelt Street.
May 26
10:21 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block Orchard Street.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
May 30
1:27 p.m. — Fraud, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
May 29
7:57 p.m. — Assault, East Currant Street, Athena.
Walla Walla County Sheriff
May 30
9:33 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 3500 block Powerline Road.
May 26
9:56 p.m. — DUI arrest, U.S. Highway 12 and Biscuit Ridge Road, Dixie.
