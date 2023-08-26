Four DUI arrests in Walla Walla highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Aug. 24
10:13 p.m. — Warrant arrest. Ankeny Street. A woman was arrested.
7:54 p.m. — Assault, 800 block South Second Avenue.
3:31 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block East Main Street.
2:30 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Sprague Avenue. The WWPD’s Career Criminal Apprehension Team made a warrant arrest.
Aug. 23
8:42 a.m. — Burglary, 200 block South Tausick Way.
Aug. 21
5:38 p.m. — Theft, West Poplar Street.
2:38 p.m. — Protection order violation, 1900 block South Third Avenue.
Aug 20
9:28 a.m. — Drug offense, 400 block Howard Street.
4:33 a.m. — DUI, Sturm Street.
Aug. 19
11:33 a.m. — DUI, Plaza Way.
3:06 p.m. — Assault, 2500 block Isaacs Avenue.
Aug. 18
7:04 p.m. — DUI, Rose Street and Myra Road.
1:01 p.m. — DUI, East Alder Street.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 24
7:27 a.m. — Weapons violation, Five Mile Road, East of Walla Walla.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Aug.24
9:10 a.m. — Probation violation 700 block South Main Street. A man was arrested.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 24
8:17 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
