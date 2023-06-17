Today’s Safety Log includes four warrant arrests in one day by the Walla Walla Police Department.
Walla Walla Police Department
June 15
7:15 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Melrose and Roosevelt streets. A woman was arrested.
12:39 p.m. — Theft, 400 block North Wilbur Avenue.
11:48 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Kelly Place.
9:59 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Sumach and Palouse streets.
9:38 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 200 block East Main Street.
9:10 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block Third Avenue.
1:54 a.m. — Assault, 300 block Myrle Street.
June 14
9:26 p.m. — Fraud, 700 block Hobson Street.
8:55 p.m. — Assault, South Second Avenue. A man allegedly assaulted his girlfriend.
6:58 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 400 block North Wilbur Avenue.
8:57 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Amelia Street.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
June 15
9:49 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block Southeast 15th Avenue. A man was arrested.
Walla Walla County Fire District 4 (Rural Walla Walla)
June 15
3:00 p.m. — Bush fire, Old Milton Highway.
10:45 a.m. — Smoke seen, U.S. 12 at Frenchtown Road.
June 12
4:29 p.m. — Powerline fire, 3900 block Powerline Road.
June 11
12:49 p.m. — Grass fire, Heritage Road and North Gose Street.
