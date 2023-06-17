Today’s Safety Log includes four warrant arrests in one day by the Walla Walla Police Department.

Walla Walla Police Department

June 15

7:15 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Melrose and Roosevelt streets. A woman was arrested.

12:39 p.m. — Theft, 400 block North Wilbur Avenue.

11:48 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Kelly Place.

9:59 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Sumach and Palouse streets.

9:38 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 200 block East Main Street.

9:10 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block Third Avenue.

1:54 a.m. — Assault, 300 block Myrle Street.

June 14

9:26 p.m. — Fraud, 700 block Hobson Street.

8:55 p.m. — Assault, South Second Avenue. A man allegedly assaulted his girlfriend.

6:58 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 400 block North Wilbur Avenue.

8:57 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Amelia Street.

Milton-Freewater Police Department

June 15

9:49 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block Southeast 15th Avenue. A man was arrested.

Walla Walla County Fire District 4 (Rural Walla Walla)

June 15

3:00 p.m. — Bush fire, Old Milton Highway.

10:45 a.m. — Smoke seen, U.S. 12 at Frenchtown Road.

June 12

4:29 p.m. — Powerline fire, 3900 block Powerline Road.

June 11

12:49 p.m. — Grass fire, Heritage Road and North Gose Street.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

