Four warrant arrests in Walla Walla highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
March 2
11:52 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1300 block Walla Walla Avenue.
11:35 a.m. — Theft, Newell Street. Report of items stolen from a purse.
March 1
6:59 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1500 block West Rose Street.
4:52 p.m. — Warrant arrest, East Moore Street.
2:46 p.m. — Harassment, Boyer Drive.
12:53 p.m. — Warrant arrest, North Sixth Avenue.
11:09 a.m. — Warrant arrest, Plaza Way and Ninth Avenue. A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest.
Feb. 28
5:18 p.m. — Eluding, North Ninth Avenue. Officers attempted to pull over a vehicle to conduct a warrant arrest, but the vehicle's driver eluded the stop.
Feb. 27
7:48 a.m. — Burglary, West Rose Street.
Feb. 24
3:45 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Tukannon Road. Two vehicles had tires slashed while parked.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
March 2
4:36 p.m. — Theft, 100 block Northwest Fifth Avenue. A bicycle was stolen from a garage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.