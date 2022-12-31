The Walla Walla Police Department’s Career Criminal Apprehension Team made two warrant arrests during a Wednesday, Dec. 28, traffic stop.
Walla Walla Police Department
Dec. 29
10:26 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block South 12th Avenue.
3:42 p.m. — Harassment, 600 block South Ninth Avenue.
Dec. 28
5 p.m. — Warrant arrests, Sixth Avenue. The WWPD’s Career Criminal Apprehension Team arrested a man and a woman — both of whom had active warrants — during a traffic stop.
4:47 p.m. — Fraud, 400 block South Wilbur Avenue. Identity theft.
3:51 p.m. — Warrant arrest. 400 block South Wilbur Avenue.
2:22 p.m. — Fraud, 700 block Lewis Street.
Dec. 27
6:13 p.m. — Theft, 700 block South Ninth Avenue.
11:57 a.m. — Recovered property, 1300 block Pine Street. A tool stolen from a business was recovered.
7:22 a.m. — Burglary, 1300 block The Dalles Military Road.
Dec. 26
11:29 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 block Harrison Street.
1:02 a.m. — Agency assist, 1400 block Tull Drive, southeast of Walla Walla. A WWPD officer left the city limits to assist the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office on an assault call in the county.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 19
1:28 p.m. — Fraud, Honeysuckle Lane, Weston.
