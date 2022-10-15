An arrest in Walla Walla for trafficking stolen property highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Oct. 13
7:15 p.m. — Theft, 800 block Lincoln Street.
4:53 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block West Poplar Street. Two pair of shoes were stolen.
4:12 p.m. — Theft, 100 block Newell Street. A bicycle was stolen.
1:13 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 00 block South Division Street. Graffiti found in restrooms at Wildwood Park.
1:05 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 600 block East Tietan Street. Graffiti found at Howard Tietan Park.
11:32 a.m. — Theft, 100 block East Birch Street. A trailer was stolen.
Oct. 12
8 10 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block West Poplar Street. About $1200 in merchandise was stolen from a business.
7:53p.m. — Theft, 800 block South Ninth Avenue. A bicycle was stolen.
6:23 p.m. — Theft, 100 block North Second Avene.
3:07 p.m. — Theft, 500 block North Second Avenue.
2:13 p.m. — Weapons violation, 800 block Lincoln Street.
1:18 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 500 block South Ninth Avenue.
10 :00 a.m. — Trespass, 100 block North Spokane Street.
7:27 a.m. — Theft, 700 block East Alder Street.
6:56 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 500 block East Main Street.
Oct. 11
9:25 p.m. — Assault, 2100 block Alco Avenue.
6:21 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 900 block East Alder Street.
12:48 p.m. — Theft, 900 block South Ninth Avenue.
11:42 a.m. — Burglary, Alder Street and 12th avenue.
11:07 a.m. — Burglary, 1100 block North Ninth Avenue.
11:06 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block East Rose Street.
10:28 a.m. — Protection order violation, 300 block North Seventh Avenue.
10:27 a.m. — Trafficking stolen property, 200 block East Rose Street. An arrest was made and stolen property was recovered.
8:19 a.m. — Fraud, 300 block East Birch Street. A credit card was opened in a woman’s name without her permission.
3:18 a.m. — Protection order violation, 100 block West Birch Street.
Oct. 10
11:39 p.m. — DUI, C Street and Della Avenue.
7:28 p.m. — DUI, 400 block Washington Street.
1:12 p.m. — Illegal burn, 900 block South Ninth Avenue.
8:53 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 10th Avenue and Birch Street.
7:42 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 2000 block Crawford Drive.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Oct. 12
11:57 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 300 block Northeast Eighth Avenue.
Umatilla County County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 13
9:01 a.m. — Trespass, Highway 11 Milton-Freewater.
Oct. 12
12:50 p.m. — Disturbance, South Fifth Avenue, Athena.
