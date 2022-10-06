A liquor violation arrest in Walla Walla for having an open container in a public park highlights today’s Safety Log.

Walla Walla Police Department

Oct. 5

7:08 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 2000 block Isaacs Avenue.

4:25 p.m. — Liquor violation, 800 block Sprague Avenue. An arrest for open container in a city park was made.

9:28 a.m. — Theft, 2000 block Isaacs Avenue.

Oct. 4

3:31 p.m. — Assault, 1300 block Coast Guard Drive.

Oct. 3

1:24 p.m. — Forgery, 900 block South Second Avenue.

9:58 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 800 block East Alder Street.

Oct. 1

3:18 p.m. — Theft, 700 block South Ninth Avenue.

College Place Police

Oct. 5

7:35 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Myra Road and Whitman Drive.

Milton-Freewater Police Department

Oct. 5

6:05 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block North Main Street.

Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 3

8:12 a.m. — Check fraud, 1900 block Spring Creek Road, Waitsburg.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 5

7:47 p.m. — Criminal mischief, North Elizabeth Street.

6:06 p.m. — Theft, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.

4:34 p.m. — Theft, Kirk Road, Weston.

4:19 p.m. — Theft, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.

11:01 a.m. — Littering, Spofford Road, Milton-Freewater.

Oct. 3

11:22 p.m. — Noise complaint, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

11:54 a.m. — Trespass, East Main Street, Athena.

Oct. 2

11:12 p.m. Trespass, East Main Street, Weston.

8:08 p.m. — DUI, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

6:09 p.m. — Noise complaint, West Ferndale Road, Milton-Freewater.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

