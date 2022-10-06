A liquor violation arrest in Walla Walla for having an open container in a public park highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Oct. 5
7:08 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 2000 block Isaacs Avenue.
4:25 p.m. — Liquor violation, 800 block Sprague Avenue. An arrest for open container in a city park was made.
9:28 a.m. — Theft, 2000 block Isaacs Avenue.
Oct. 4
3:31 p.m. — Assault, 1300 block Coast Guard Drive.
Oct. 3
1:24 p.m. — Forgery, 900 block South Second Avenue.
9:58 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 800 block East Alder Street.
Oct. 1
3:18 p.m. — Theft, 700 block South Ninth Avenue.
College Place Police
Oct. 5
7:35 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Myra Road and Whitman Drive.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Oct. 5
6:05 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block North Main Street.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 3
8:12 a.m. — Check fraud, 1900 block Spring Creek Road, Waitsburg.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 5
7:47 p.m. — Criminal mischief, North Elizabeth Street.
6:06 p.m. — Theft, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
4:34 p.m. — Theft, Kirk Road, Weston.
4:19 p.m. — Theft, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
11:01 a.m. — Littering, Spofford Road, Milton-Freewater.
Oct. 3
11:22 p.m. — Noise complaint, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
11:54 a.m. — Trespass, East Main Street, Athena.
Oct. 2
11:12 p.m. Trespass, East Main Street, Weston.
8:08 p.m. — DUI, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
6:09 p.m. — Noise complaint, West Ferndale Road, Milton-Freewater.
