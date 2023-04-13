A person missing from Georgia and found in Walla Walla highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
April 11
7:46 p.m. — Disturbance, 00 block West Tietan Street. A dispute among neighbors.
6:25 p.m. — Theft. Eastgate Road.
4:32 p.m. — Disorderly conduct, West Poplar Street. A woman was arrested.
2:03 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Isaacs Avenue.
11:07 a.m. — Theft, Isaacs Avenue. A bike was stolen.
10:09 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 2200 block Isaacs Avenue. A man was arrested on a Benton County warrant.
April 10
8:16 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block West Poplar Street.
6:22 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block East Rose Street.
5:37 p.m. — Trespass, 00 block North Roosevelt Street.
2:43 p.m. — Theft, West Alder Street. A wallet and cell phone were stolen.
12:43 p.m. — Theft. 1700 block Isaacs Avenue.
April 9
7:18 p.m. — Agency assist, 800 block, Swift Boulevard, Richland, Washington. WWPD provided security assistance at a Richland hospital.
April 6
12:40 p.m. — Missing person found, East Alder Street. A person missing from Douglas County, Georgia, was found safe in Walla Walla.
College Place Police Department
April 12
5:32 a.m. — Criminal mischief, South College Avenue. The glass of a bus shelter was shattered using nearby rocks.
