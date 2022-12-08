A driver of a Jeep allegedly trespassing on a field at Walla Walla Community College highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Dec. 7
7:08 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 500 block North Tausick Way. Report of a Jeep driving on a field at Walla Walla Community College.
9:44 a.m. — Theft, 200 block South Tausick Way. A package was stolen.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 7
10:01 p.m. — Collision, Powerline Road, Milton-Freewater.
6:35 p.m. — Trespass, East Appleton Road. Milton-Freewater.
