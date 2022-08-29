A vehicle prowl in Walla Walla highlights today's Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Aug. 29
1:41 a.m. — Theft, 100 block, South Ninth Avenue. An employee called to report a shoplifter. Two suspects were found hiding nearby. After making contact, officers discovered the suspects were minors and called their parents.
Aug. 28
7:33 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 900 block East Alder Street.
6:17 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1600 block East Alder Street. A person saw their neighbor’s vehicle being prowled. The suspect and two accomplices all allegedly fled. Officers report no one was taken into custody, however, they said the two accomplices were identified.
11:39 a.m. — Theft, 00 block East Main Street.
10:24 a.m. — Assault, 300 block North Seventh Avenue.
6:02 a.m. — Burglary, 200 block Par 72 Drive.
12:10 a.m. — Assault, 200 block Woodland Avenue.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 26
2:28 p.m. — Trespassing, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.