A vehicle prowl and a stolen bicycle — in a single case — highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Dec. 13
12:45 a.m. — DUI, South Wilbur Street.
Dec. 12
11:13 p.m. — Trespass, 400 block West Poplar Street.
4:53 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block Elm Street.
10:10 a.m. — Vehicle prowl and bicycle theft, 1000 block Bonnie Brae Street.
6:59 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 1300 block Country Club Road. A person entered a building and stole a vehicle and trailer.
4:07 a.m. — Assault, Paine Street.
Dec. 11
1:24 a.m. — DUI, Isaacs and Wellington avenues.
Dec. 8
9:18 a.m. — Fraud, 500 block Pleasant Street. A person allegedly defrauded another person out of more than $120,000.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 12
11:54 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Stateline Road and Highway 125, south of Walla Walla and College Place. A man was arrested on two warrants.
Dec. 11
12:02 p.m. — Burglary, 00 block Convair Street, northeast of Walla Walla.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 12
9:07 p.m. — Collision, Highway 334 and Mansfield Road, Athena.
2:49 p.m. — Trespass, South Third Street, Athena.
