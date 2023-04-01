In today’s Safety Log, a stolen credit card was used to make several purchases.
Walla Walla Police Department
March 31
2:13 a.m. — Theft, address not known. An unknown person used a lost cell phone to access and withdraw money from a bank account.
March 30
6:44 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 300 block South Park Street.
3:06 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 13th Avenue and Entley Street.
9:27 a.m. — Fraud, West Poplar Street.
8:36 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 200 block Tausick Way.
6:21 a.m. — Assault, North Eighth Avenue.
March 29
5:46 p.m. —Fight, East Alder Street. Occurred at Pioneer Park.
3:35 p.m. — Fraud, West Chestnut Street. A stolen credit card was used to make purchases.
2:18 p.m. — Protection order violation, 700 block North Roosevelt Street.
10:06 a.m. — Theft, 1600 block Plaza Way.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
March 30
4:39 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 84200 block Highway 11. A man was arrested on two active warrants: an Oregon Parole Board warrant for probation violation and a Washington DOC warrant from Walla Walla for multiple charges.
11:01 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 200 block Northwest Eighth Avenue. A man was arrested on a Umatilla County Warrant for failure to appear.
Umatilla County Sheriff's Office
March 30
8:58 a.m. — Theft, North Columbia Street, Milton-Freewater.
