Two vehicle prowls on Sunset Drive in Walla Walla highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
March 6
12:15 p.m. — Assault, 800 block South Second Avenue.
9:12 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, Sunset Drive. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
8:59 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, Sunset Drive. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
March 6
2:02 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1300 block South Mill Street. A woman was arrested on a felony warrant from Umatilla County for robbery assault and other charges.
3:09 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 700 block South Main Street. A man was arrested for a probation violation warrant from Umatilla County.
March 4
7:03 p.m. — Theft, 100 block Southwest First Avenue. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.
1:39 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 800 block South Main Street. A man was arrested on a felony warrant from Umatilla County.
March 3
6:43 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 00 block North Columbia Street. A window of a business was broken.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
March 7
5:48 p.m. — Fraud, Lefore Road, Milton-Freewater.
4:14 p.m. — Trespass, East High Street, Athena.
3:52 p.m. — Burglary, South Broad Street, Weston.
3:26 p.m. — Restraining order violation, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
1:21 p.m. — Fraud, Tum A Lum Road, Milton-Freewater.
8:22 a.m. — Theft, Highway 339 Milton-Freewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.