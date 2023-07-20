Two suspicious fires highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
July 19
12:13 a.m. — Domestic disturbance, West Walnut Street.
July 18
11:55 p.m. — Trespass, 1600 block East Alder Street.
9:37 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block Easy Sumach Street.
8:52 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 100 Block North Tukannon Street.
7:34 p.m. — Trespass, 200 block East Birch Street.
3:48 p.m. — Assault, 700 block North Ninth Avenue.
July 15
7:04 p.m. — DUI, South Third Avenue.
3:51 p.m. — Assault, 700 block Hobson Street. A man was arrested.
3:41 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block Plaza Way. A bike was stolen.
1:44 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, Grape Street.
8:58 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 200 block J Street.
6:56 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 600 block South Ninth Avenue.
5:53 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Clark Street.
4:46 a.m. — Possible arson, Ninth Avenue and Elm Street. A fire occurred that officials have deemed suspicious.
July 14
10:59 p.m. — Trespass, 1100 block Chestnut Street.
5:33 p.m. — Trespass, Rose and Spokane streets. An arrest was made.
4:43 p.m. — Possible arson, U.S. 12, near Elm Street.
12:35 p.m. — Trespass, 00 block Eash Main Street.
9:56 a.m. — Criminal Mischief, South Madison Street.
8:03 a.m. — Fraud, 00 block East Moore Street.
7:25 a.m. — Warrant arrest, South Third Avenue. Man arrested on a DOC warrant.
6:42 a.m. — Harassment, Evergreen Street.
5:51 a.m. — DUI, East Sumach Street.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
July 18
9:16 a.m. — Theft, 1000 block Northeast Third Street. A can of change was stolen.
