A pair of assaults in Walla Walla during the weekend highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Dec. 12
1:14 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 1500 block Portland Avenue.
Dec. 11
10:38 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block Francis Drive.
7:28 p.m. — Agency assist, Whitman Drive, College Place. A WWPD K-9 unit assisted the College Place Police Department.
2:14 p.m. — Trespass, 00 block East Main Street. A man was arrested.
11:35 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 500 block North Wilber Avenue.
Dec. 10
11:15 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 1100 block West Rees Avenue.
9:06 p.m. — Theft, 1608 West Poplar Street.
2:48 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1000 block Isaacs Avenue.
1:34 p.m. — Theft, West Poplar Street.
12:20 p.m. — Theft, 300 block South Park Street.
8:50 a.m. — Theft, 1100 West Cherry Street.
Dec. 9
11:33 a.m. — Assault, 1900 block East Alder Street.
9:50 a.m. — Burglary, Catherine Street.
5:42 a.m. — Assault, 100 block Kenwood Street.
Dec. 8
2:49 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block Plaza Way.
Dec. 5
4:09 p.m. — Harassment, 200 block North Spokane Street.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Dec. 11
2:07 a.m. — Collision, 100 block Northeast 13th Avenue. No injuries. A woman allegedly struck a parked vehicle. She was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
12:27 a.m. — Restraining order violation / warrant arrest. A man was arrested on two counts of allegedly violating a restraining order. He also had four fugitive-from-justice warrants, as well as a Washington State warrant for burglary.
Dec. 10
5:29 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 500 block Northeast Ninth Court.
3:49 p.m. — 100 block Northeast 11th Avenue.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 11
4:59 a.m. — Trespass, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
Dec. 10
8:48 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, North Elizabeth Street, Milton-Freewater.
3:39 p.m. — DUI, West Ferndale Road, Milton-Freewater.
1:37 p.m. — North Elizabeth Street, Milton-Freewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.