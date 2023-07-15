A trailer theft highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
July 13
8:36 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Cherry Avenue and Palouse Street.
8:14 p.m. — Burglary, 700 block White Street.
8:26 a.m. — Theft, 1700 block Hilbrooke Drive.
July 12
4:33 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, 500 block Martha Street.
3:13 p.m. — Theft, 900 block South Ninth Avenue.
2:18 p.m. — Theft, Isaacs Avenue. A trailer was stolen.
July 11
8:11 p.m. — Assault, South Third Avenue.
July 10
9:22 p.m. — Assault, Paine Street.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
July 13
8:02 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, Depot Street, Weston.
11:34 a.m. — Theft, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.