Three vehicle prowls in Walla Walla over the past few days highlight today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
June 15
5:37 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1600 block West Poplar Street.
3:28 p.m. — Found property, 400 block Bridge Street. A person turned found keys into the police department.
10:23 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1100 block Hobson Street.
9:12 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 2100 block Tacoma Street. Graffiti found at Eastgate Lions Park.
6:50 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 1600 block Walla Walla Avenue. Damage was done to a fence.
June 14
4:45 p.m. —Assault, 500 block East Pine Street. A suspect was arrested.
12:52 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 block East Birch Street.
10:50 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 600 block East Rose Street.
10:23 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block Boyer Drive.
June 13
12:32 p.m. — Burglary, 600 block Balm Street.
11:54 a.m. — Protection order violation, 2700 block Melrose Street.
10:33 a.m. — Theft, 600 block East Alder Street.
12:01 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 500 block West Alder Street.
College Place Police Department
June 15
3:53 p.m. — Collision, 1100 block Southwest Carver Street. Two vehicles were involved. No one was injured.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
June 15
9:02 a.m. — Hit-and-run collision, 500 block Elzora Loop.
