Walla Walla police take three missing persons reports.
Walla Walla Police Department
July 8
4:14 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 400 block West Alder.
July 7
2:53 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1200 block of Studebaker Drive.
9:38 a.m. — Warrant service, 200 block of East Alder.
9:13 a.m. — Theft, 200 block of East Sumach.
4:45 a.m. — Missing person, 2000 block of Parish Street.
July 6
9:17 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1600 block of West Poplar.
7:32 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 1100 block East Alder.
7:03 p.m. — Theft, 300 block Catherine Street.
6:25 p.m. — Missing person, juvenile reported missing in the 300 block of North Bellevue Avenue.
5:40 p.m. — Missing person, report of a juvenile missing in the 1100 block East Alder.
5:08 p.m. — Utility trailer stolen from 00 block of Stahl Avenue.
12:46 p.m. — Burglary, 100 block North Spokane Street.
12:40 p.m. — Collision, Ninth Avenue and Rose Street.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
July 7
2:57 a.m. — Graffiti, 300 block of North Main Street.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
July 7
4:15 p.m. — Trespassing, Hodgson Road in Weston.
2:23 p.m. — Theft, Williamson Road in Weston.
10:50 a.m. — Unauthorized use of vehicle, Highway 339 in Milton-Freewater.
