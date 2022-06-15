Three assaults in 12 hours in Walla Walla highlight today’s Safety Log
Walla Walla Police Department
June 15
2:58 a.m. — Assault, 200 block Eagan Street.
1:07 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block Spokane Street. Two people with warrants were taken into custody.
June 14
9:56 p.m. — Assault, 200 block Union Street.
3:43 p.m. — Assault, 1300 block, North 13th Avenue.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
June 14
3:45 p.m. — Burglary, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
1:00 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
