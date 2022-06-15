Three assaults in 12 hours in Walla Walla highlight today’s Safety Log

Walla Walla Police Department

June 15

2:58 a.m. — Assault, 200 block Eagan Street.

1:07 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block Spokane Street. Two people with warrants were taken into custody.

June 14

9:56 p.m. — Assault, 200 block Union Street.

3:43 p.m. — Assault, 1300 block, North 13th Avenue.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

June 14

3:45 p.m. — Burglary, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.

1:00 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

Tags

Reporter

Jeremy covers courts and public safety for the Union-Bulletin. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2019 with a degree in journalism.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment