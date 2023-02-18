Police in Walla Walla investigate the theft and fraudulent cashing of a check stolen from a mailbox.
Walla Walla Police Department
Feb. 17
12:17 a.m. — Obstruction, Ash Street, A man was arrested.
Feb. 16
12:38 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block South Division Street.
11:37 a.m. — Fraud, East Alder Street. A check was stolen from a mailbox, altered and cashed.
Feb. 15
5:33 p.m. — Eluding, Sixth and Rose streets.
1:25 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block West Sumach Street.
12:37 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block West Maple Street.
8:03 a.m. — Protection order violation, 700 block North Roosevelt Street.
Feb. 12
10:39 p.m. — Trespass, 1100 block West Elm Street.
10:53 a.m. — Indecent exposure, South Second Street. A man was arrested after allegedly walking into a women’s public bathroom naked.
Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4
Feb. 14
9:19 a.m. — Vehicle accident, Old Milton Highway and Springdale Road. A wrecked vehicle was completely off the roadway.
Feb. 12
11:14 a.m. — Smoke from building, 1200 block Southeast Commercial Drive.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Feb. 16
7:06 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 900 block Cowl Street.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 16
6:43 a.m. — Trespass, East Main Street, Athena.
