Police in Walla Walla investigate the theft and fraudulent cashing of a check stolen from a mailbox.

Feb. 17

12:17 a.m. — Obstruction, Ash Street, A man was arrested.

Feb. 16

12:38 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 100 block South Division Street.

11:37 a.m. — Fraud, East Alder Street. A check was stolen from a mailbox, altered and cashed.

Feb. 15

5:33 p.m. — Eluding, Sixth and Rose streets.

1:25 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block West Sumach Street.

12:37 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block West Maple Street.

8:03 a.m. — Protection order violation, 700 block North Roosevelt Street.

Feb. 12

10:39 p.m. — Trespass, 1100 block West Elm Street.

10:53 a.m. — Indecent exposure, South Second Street. A man was arrested after allegedly walking into a women’s public bathroom naked.

Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4

Feb. 14

9:19 a.m. — Vehicle accident, Old Milton Highway and Springdale Road. A wrecked vehicle was completely off the roadway.

Feb. 12

11:14 a.m. — Smoke from building, 1200 block Southeast Commercial Drive.

Milton-Freewater Police Department

Feb. 16

7:06 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 900 block Cowl Street.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 16

6:43 a.m. — Trespass, East Main Street, Athena.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

