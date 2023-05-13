A vehicle theft highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
May 10
8:27 p.m. — Attempted vehicle theft, 600 block Bryant Avenue.
May 2
6:42 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 1400 block Durum Drive.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
May 11
11:44 p.m. — Criminal mischief, 800 block Abbot Road, Walla Walla.
May 10
11:47 p.m. — Burglary, 300 block Jacobs Road, Touchet. An unknown suspect broke into a garage.
May 4
2:44 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 300 block West Rose Street, Walla Walla. A woman was arrested on misdemeanor warrants.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
May 11
2:48 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 00 block Southeast 12th Avenue. A man was arrested on one Milton-Freewater municipal warrant and one Wasco County warrant.
8:35 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block Rose Street. Items were stolen from a vehicle.
8:23 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 1100 block South Mill Street. A man was arrested on an Oregon State Parole Board warrant.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
May 12
6:19 a.m. — Noise complaint, North Water Street.
May 11
3:47 p.m. — Burglary, North Elizabeth Street, Milton-Freewater.
10:48 a.m. — Hit-and-run collision, Yellow Jacket Road, Milton-Freewater.
