A vehicle stolen in Walla Walla early Friday morning highlights today’s Safety Log.
Walla Walla Police Department
Feb. 3
4:49 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 500 block Cayuse Street.
Feb. 2
11:54 a.m. — Criminal mischief, East Pine Street. Broken van window.
11:06 a.m. — Burglary, South Fourth Avenue.
Feb. 1
7:37 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, 300 block Chase Avenue.
3:53 p.m. — Burglary, South Ninth Avenue. A man was arrested.
3:31 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 800 block North Main Street.
8:22 a.m. — Warrant arrest, South Division Street.
2:04 a.m. — Assault, 1400 block Francis Avenue.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Feb. 2
5:09 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 800 block North Main Street. A man was arrested on an Umatilla County warrant for failure or appear.
12:12 p.m. — Trespass, 500 block Rose Street. An arrest was made.
Feb. 1
1:33 p.m. — Theft, 100 block, South Main Street. A power converter, valued at $63.99, was stolen from a store.
9:44 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 300 block Catherine Avenue. Lock to shacks damaged overnight.
