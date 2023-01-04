In the Safety Log, a stolen vehicle was recovered the same day it was stolen in Walla Walla.
Walla Walla Police Department
Jan. 3
1:54 a.m. — Stolen property recovered, 400 block Whitman Street. A stolen vehicle was recovered, and a suspect was arrested.
Jan. 2
4:48 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, West Pine Street and Ninth Avenue.
3:42 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Eagan Street and Chase Avenue. Suspect arrested on two Walla Walla County felony warrants.
Jan. 1
10:59 p.m. — Assault, East Rose Street.
7:32 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 200 block West Chestnut Street.
3:09 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 700 block Wellington Avenue.
2:38 a.m. — Robbery, 1600 block Isaacs Avenue. Best Pizza Ever was robbed.
2:05 a.m. — Domestic disturbance, 100 block Wilbur Avenue.
1:10 a.m. — Harassment, 1800 block Evergreen Street.
Dec. 31
6:08 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, 1800 block Plaza Way.
3:01 p.m. — Vehicle theft, vehicle found, 500 block W. Chestnut Street. Officers took a report of a vehicle stolen on Chestnut Street. They located the vehicle near Ninth Avenue and Rose Street and arrested a suspect in possession of it.
10:49 a.m. — Warrant arrest, North Clinton Street.
10:11 a.m. — Warrant arrest, 1900 block Poplar Street.
9:17 a.m. — Theft, 1100 block Olive Street.
7:48 a.m. — Liquor violation, Third Avenue and Tietan Street. Four people under the age of 21 allegedly in possession of alcohol were arrested.
6:23 a.m. — Protection order violation, North Ninth Avenue.
Dec. 30
9:50 p.m. — Harassment, 200 block West Chestnut Street.
8:54 p.m. — Theft, 1500 block Portland Avenue. A firearm was stolen.
5:04 p.m. — Criminal mischief, South Ninth Avenue. A suspect allegedly threatened to call immigration on a man if he did not give him money. When the man refused, the suspect threw a rock through the man’s windshield.
1:45 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 2200 block East Isaacs Avenue.
12:26 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Boyer Avenue.
12:06 p.m. — Theft, East Rose Street.
11:55 a.m. — Protection order violation, East Rose Street.
10:19 a.m. — Burglary, 900 block Martin Drive.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Jan. 2
4:33 p.m. — Burglary, 100 block DeHaven Street. Caller said his garage was forcibly broken into and several items were taken.
