In today’s Safety Log, a Walla Walla County Jail inmate was investigated for contacting someone multiple times in violation of a protection order. These calls were allegedly made from jail.

Walla Walla Police Department

Nov. 20

7:02 p.m. — Disturbance, 1400 block Melrose Street.

6:33 p.m. — Protection order violation, 300 block Newell Street. A person reported receiving phone calls from a Walla Walla County Jail inmate against whom they have a protection order.

5:10 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1300 block Sumach Street.

11:59 a.m. — Burglary, 00 block Garden Drive.

11:14 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block N. Sixth Avenue.

7:58 a.m. — Burglary, 500 block, South Ninth Avenue.

Milton-Freewater Police Department

Nov. 21

11:49 a.m. — Burglary, 100 block Northwest First Avenue. Items stolen include windows and building supplies.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 22

9:03 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater. Occurred at Taj Food Mart.

3:31 p.m. — Fraud, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.

1:12 p.m. — Fraud, Weis Road, Milton-Freewater.

Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 21

3:40 p.m. — Harassment, 00 block White Drive, Burbank.

Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

