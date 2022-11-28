In today’s Safety Log, a Walla Walla County Jail inmate was investigated for contacting someone multiple times in violation of a protection order. These calls were allegedly made from jail.
Walla Walla Police Department
Nov. 20
7:02 p.m. — Disturbance, 1400 block Melrose Street.
6:33 p.m. — Protection order violation, 300 block Newell Street. A person reported receiving phone calls from a Walla Walla County Jail inmate against whom they have a protection order.
5:10 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1300 block Sumach Street.
11:59 a.m. — Burglary, 00 block Garden Drive.
11:14 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block N. Sixth Avenue.
7:58 a.m. — Burglary, 500 block, South Ninth Avenue.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Nov. 21
11:49 a.m. — Burglary, 100 block Northwest First Avenue. Items stolen include windows and building supplies.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 22
9:03 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater. Occurred at Taj Food Mart.
3:31 p.m. — Fraud, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
1:12 p.m. — Fraud, Weis Road, Milton-Freewater.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 21
3:40 p.m. — Harassment, 00 block White Drive, Burbank.
