In today's Safety Log, a gunshot wound reported by Providence St. Mary Medical Center ended up being from a pellet gun.
Walla Walla Police Department
April 23
11:10 a.m. — Assault, North Spokane Street. Staff at Providence St. Mary Medical Center reported a victim with a gunshot wound. Police confirmed the wound was from a pellet gun and had occurred a week before the victim visited the hospital.
April 22
11:41 p.m. — Assault, North Bellevue Street. A person was arrested on an investigation of two assaults: a domestic violence assault and assault of a police officer.
10:10 p.m. — Protection order violation, Artesia Street. Violation was over text message.
7:44 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Isaacs Avenue. A sign was damaged.
2:27 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, Whitman Street.
9:33 a.m. — Trespass. North Second Avenue. An arrest was made.
6:17 a.m. — Trespass, West Rose Street. An arrest was made.
April 20
11:45 p.m. — DUI, Fourth and Rees avenues.
8:33 p.m. — Fraud, 500 block Whitman Street.
4:19 p.m. — Warrant arrest, Melrose Street.
2:49 p.m. — Theft, 200 block Birch Street.
10:05 a.m. — Theft, 300 block South Third Avenue.
6:12 p.m. — Vehicle theft, West Rees Avenue.
April 18
5:07 p.m. — Theft, North Fourth Avenue.
8:51 a.m. — Burglary, North Myra Road.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
April 21
9:07 a.m. — Recovered property, 100 block Erdman Lane. Burbank. A stolen vehicle was recovered.
7:21 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 100 block Erdman Lane, Burbank. A car was stolen, but later found. See previous record.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
April 23
10:08 p.m. — Recovered property, 100 block Northeast First Avenue. A stolen vehicle was recovered.
7:50 a.m. — Collision, Northeast Fifth Avenue. No injuries.
7:23 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 400 block Elzora Street. A car window was broken overnight.
April 21
7:30 a.m. — Burglary, 1200 block Stonewood Court. About $2,925 in tools were stolen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.